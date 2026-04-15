Watch Meghan Markle filming Australian MasterChef episode behind-the-scenes

A behind-the-scenes video has come out and it shows the Duchess in the Australian MasterChef kitchen making her entrance.

The one minute long video from Reuters shows what the Duchess got up to when she reached Down Under and dipped off in between her series of engagements to take part in the cooking show.

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This filming is a special guest role that that the Duchess ‘fit’ into her busy itinerary according to a report by News.com.au.

The news has even been confirmed by Meghan’s own publicist as they say, “As part of her first Australian visit since 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, featured as a guest judge on the country’s most beloved cooking show.”

“Meghan mentored and guided our nation’s top home cooks alongside MasterChef Australia judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.”

The judges for this season include judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Watch The X video Below:



