Nancy Guthrie update: Three-word secret code for Savannah sparks hope for major break
Reports of a secret code for Savannah Guthrie come as she returned to the airwaves after weeks
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month. Yet, no suspect has been arrested so far. However, a recent update suggests that law enforcement agencies are closing in.
Retired FBI agent Jennifer Conffindaffer, who has been following the disappearance case closely for weeks, weighs in on reports that the TODAY show has a secret code for Savannah Guthrie – daughter of Nancy – if there is a case alert in the case as she returns to the airwaves.
All I'm saying is, does this mean the FBI, the task force, everyone is close?" she asks, suggesting a major development could be brewing.
"Let's see what happens," Coffinader then adds.
The Daily Mail first reported the presence of a secret code, citing an insider who confided that NBC has a three-word code ready to alert Savannah if breaking news occurs in her mom's case.
The secret code word is 'Needed offset'.
“We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to,” the source told the outlet, claiming, “She knows if one of the producers tells her she’s ‘needed off set’ that there’s a development."
The shocking protocol, the insider added, will see her “taking her into an office and telling her, at the same time, that another anchor would report it as a breaking story.”
Nancy, 84, has been missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, since Feb 28.
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