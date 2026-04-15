Stoney Creek pub Piper Arms closed after salmonella outbreak leaves 9 sick and 7 hospitalised
Health officials said on Tuesday that seven of the confirmed cases required hospitalisation
A salmonella outbreak linked to Piper Arms Stoney Creek has sickened nine people, according to Hamilton Public Health.
Health officials said on Tuesday that seven of the confirmed cases required hospitalisation. The cases developed symptoms between March 30 and April 5, with reported symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and chills.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and no specific food item has been confirmed as the source of illness,” city health officials said.
The pub was ordered to temporarily close on Monday as the investigation continues, despite inspections being completed over the weekend.
“Public Health has worked closely with the operator to review food handling and sanitation practices and has collected food samples for laboratory testing,” city officials said.
“At this time, no specific deficiencies requiring corrective action have been identified; however, the closure allows Public Health to complete the investigation and ensure the premises is operating safely before reopening.”
Officials are urging anyone who visited the pub but is not experiencing symptoms to monitor their health and maintain good hygiene.
According to Hamilton Public Health, salmonella is a bacteria commonly found in raw or undercooked foods and unpasteurised products.
It can also spread through contaminated produce or poor food handling. Symptoms typically appear six to 48 hours after exposure and may last several days.
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