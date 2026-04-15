Flash flood warning as Cheboygan Dam water levels climb and evacuation alert issued
Water levels reached 7.68 inches below the top of the structure in a 7:00 AM update on Tuesday
A flash flood warning has been issued in northern Michigan as water levels continue to rise at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex, following a levee breach on the Little Black River.
According to the State Emergency Operations Center, water levels reached 7.68 inches below the top of the structure in a 7:00 AM update on Tuesday. Officials say levels are monitored continuously as concerns grow about a potential spillover.
Local authorities have urged residents north of Cheboygan to evacuate after the levee breach.
People living in areas downstream remain on standby as part of emergency response measures.
Under the current “ready” phase of the evacuation plan, residents have been advised to prepare for possible displacement. Officials say people should secure essential belongings and remain alert.
If water levels reach 6 inches below the top of the dam and continue rising at a rate of 3 or more inches per day, authorities will move to the “set” phase.
This would require residents to fully prepare for evacuation within 48 hours.
Emergency officials say the situation remains fluid, with further rainfall likely to influence water levels in the coming days.
-
JD Vance, Erika Kirk cancel Turning Point USA event minutes before start: Here’s why
-
Sharon Osbourne's 5-word response to controversial rally revealed
-
Donald Trump says Iran war close to over
-
Donald Trump threatens to fire Jerome Powell if Fed Chair remains in role until next month
-
Lufthansa rejects arbitration offer in wage dispute amid mass flight cancellations, staff strikes
-
Breaking: Trump declares Strait of Hormuz 'permanently open'
-
US-UK drills target Russia’s nuclear space weapons threat
-
Is US-UK trade deal at risk? Trump’s warning raises questions
-
Nancy Guthrie update: Three-word secret code for Savannah sparks hope for major break
-
Highlands tragedy: Scottish ultrarunning champion dies during record bid
-
Japan unveils $10B plan to secure Asia's oil supply
-
Inside Eric Swalwell’s historic resignation: Legal fallout and what’s next for California’s governor race