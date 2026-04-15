Flash flood warning as Cheboygan Dam water levels climb and evacuation alert issued

A flash flood warning has been issued in northern Michigan as water levels continue to rise at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex, following a levee breach on the Little Black River.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, water levels reached 7.68 inches below the top of the structure in a 7:00 AM update on Tuesday. Officials say levels are monitored continuously as concerns grow about a potential spillover.

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Local authorities have urged residents north of Cheboygan to evacuate after the levee breach.

People living in areas downstream remain on standby as part of emergency response measures.

Under the current “ready” phase of the evacuation plan, residents have been advised to prepare for possible displacement. Officials say people should secure essential belongings and remain alert.

If water levels reach 6 inches below the top of the dam and continue rising at a rate of 3 or more inches per day, authorities will move to the “set” phase.

This would require residents to fully prepare for evacuation within 48 hours.

Emergency officials say the situation remains fluid, with further rainfall likely to influence water levels in the coming days.