Noah Wyle teases potential release date for 'The Pitt' season 3
Noah Wyle plays the character of Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch
Noah Wyle has dished new details about what fans might expect in the upcoming seasons of The Pitt.
In his recent chat, the actor was asked about the potential release date of the third installment of the highly-anticipated show.
Sharing that the series might move away from holiday-focused storytelling for the upcoming season, he shared, "It’ll probably be in the fall, November."
However, the show’s season 3 is expected to begin production sometime in 2026.
He also shared his two cents on the recent cast shakeup, mentioning Supriya Ganesh sudden, shocking exit. Ganesh has portrayed Dr. Samira Mohan since the series debut in January 2025.
Explaining how the show is built to reflect real hospital life, where staff do not always stay the same, he reasoned, “It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show.”
Doubling down on the notion that cast turnover reflects real-life medical environments, he noted, “emergency rooms have a high revolving door.”
Furthermore, he has reflected on one of the show's released episode which cause flagged "sensitive" because it depicted immigration officers bringing a detained patient into a hospital, which made the staff feel scared and unsure.
Reportedly, HBO asked for some changes so the story would feel more balanced, to which he responded by stating that the revisions actually helped helped the scene play out in a careful way, without pushing too hard in one direction.
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