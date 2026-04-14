‘Self-serving’ Meghan Markle, Harry risk losing huge spot: ‘They think they are always better’

Meghan Markle seems to have completely fallen off the Hollywood docket and its turning worse now that the Met Gala is inching closer, only a month away and still there seems to be no shift in her invite status according to other insiders.

For those unversed its believed that Meghan is ‘still holding out hope’ and “refuses to accept it’s not going to happen” especially since last year when Meghan was at Paris Fashion week Anna Wintour “gave the impression that all the bad blood was water under the bridge.”

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While talking to Heat World the source admitted, “if she were to get invited, no doubt she’d be there in a flash, but since she's not going to get one, everyone is expecting her to make a big show of being busy doing something else, so it looks intentional, like she chose not to go.” But the fact of the matter is Meghan can only do so much damage control, especially when there’s already so many people in the industry that are said to be “sick and tired” of how much drama she and Harry always bring with them.

Moreover, in much of Hollywood’s inner circle they are known for having an incredibly “self-serving nature”, the Kardashian-Jenner party being the biggest reason, because the pair had been invited for her 70th.

According to the same insider, “they weren’t exactly at the top of the A-list fashion world to begin with, but demanding that Kris Jenner take their photo off her Instagram page after she went to bat for them and included them in her party was a massive faux-pas and it really sunk them for goon in a lot of people's eyes.” (sic)

“They came off like they think they are better than everyone else. Kris kept it classy publicly but everyone that knows her knows it was a huge sore point for her and the family and that’s not going to be easily forgotten,” the source also concluded by saying.

Plus the committee that manages the Met Gala also has no intention of bringing on ‘unnecessary drama’ when they already have ‘big egos’ to satisfy, especially ones “who bring star power without the extra complications.”

Before concluding the source also offered a bit of insight into how the rest of the fashion world views them because “the fashion world is also a huge popularity contest and as much as Meghan and Harry might believe their own hype, the truth is they’re just not a part of the in-crowd anymore. There was a time when all the doors were opened to them, but there’s been one thing after another with them and it has absolutely soured people.”