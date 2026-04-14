Photo: Firerose shifts stance amid allegations against former husband Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus has marked yet another earn againts his ex-wife Firerose.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Firerose’s filed vile accusations against her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, who has moved on with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

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In her claims, the performer has also alleged that she faced "systematic isolation" at the hands of the country musician. Nonetheless, a source has rubbished such claims.

Confirming that Firerose did not essentially stay away from her parent, the insider said, "She has been in no contact with the individuals you referenced [her parents] for over a decade – well before her relationship with Mr. Cyrus began.”

The insider further clarified that as a result of this "no contact" her parents can be effectively distanced from the marriage drama.

“As such, they do not have firsthand knowledge of her adult life or the relationship in question."

Meanwhile, Firerose, also known as Johanna Rosie Hodges, clarified through a spokesperson that her isolation claims referred to close friends.

It is noteworthy that the performer once believed Cyrus was her soulmate, as she has previously shared that "you will meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you that he's your soul mate."

She concluded her telling remark by advising, "It is very important that you don't believe him."