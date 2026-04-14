Nicole Kidman suffers 'biggest fear' as Keith Urban's revenge plans leaked

It is being reported that Keith Urban is reportedly working on a “revenge album” after his divorce from Nicole.

For those unaware, Urban and Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025 after 19-years of their marriage. The high-profile Hollywood couple, whose divorce was finalized in January 2026, share two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

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According to Daily Mail, country star Russell Dickerson indicated that his pal and country star Urban is busy making new music to seek revenge from his ex-wife Kidman.

Woman’s Day also claimed that the 58-year-old singer and songwriter is preparing to pour his pain into his “mother of all break-up albums.”

An insider told the outlet, “Move over Taylor Swift and Lily Allen, Keith's been charting his emotional journey since his breakup with Nicole through songwriting and it turns out he has a lot to say.”

Notably, this step of The Fighter crooner is “freaking out” after she came to know his bold decisions.

The source said, “Even though Keith's limited with what he can and can't say under the terms of the divorce, she was never able to make stipulations about his music.”

“It's the only outlet he has to express himself and she's right to be worried,” the insider quipped.

Kidman fears that Urban will “tell her flaws to the world” and this is the biggest fear she is going through.

It is pertinent to mention the Urban’s next album will be his thirteenth studio album, as his 12th album, High, came out in September 2024.