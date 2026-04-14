Delta Air Lines scales back climate pledges amid sustainable fuel shortages

Delta Air Lines has removed two major environmental commitments from its sustainability webpage. The airline deleted its specific pledge to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 10% of its jet fuel by the year 2030. Delta shifted its language regarding its 2050 net-zero emissions target, now describing it as an “aspiration” rather than a firm goal.

While SAF can significantly cut emissions, it remains two to five times more expensive than traditional jet fuel. In this connection, a Delta spokesperson noted that while SAF is crucial for decarbonization, its slow production pace is threatening the industry’s ability to meet climate targets. According to the Bloomberg report, the airline still views SAF as one of the crucial ways to decarbonize flight, but its slow development affects the industry’s climate ambitions.

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Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warned that shortages of new, efficient aircraft and alternative fuels are putting the industry’s 2021 emissions targets at risk. Furthermore, the global effort to curb aviation emissions-which account for 2% to 3% of global totals- is being hindered by supply chain delays affecting the delivery of new planes and engines. IATA’s roughly 350 airlines adopted the target in 2021 to curb these emissions. This effort relies heavily on the adoption of SAF and timely access to new aircraft, both of which are currently hampered by supply chain disruptions.