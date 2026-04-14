Will King Charles ever forgive Andrew after Princess Anne, Edward contact?

King Charles will never 'speak and forgive' Andrew

Prince Edward and Princess Anne have recently reached out to their disgraced brother Andrew amid fears for his 'fragile mental state.'

Edward and Anne’s true feelings for Andrew prompted speculations of a wider thawing in royal family attitudes towards him, and that King Charles might take a similar step.

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However, the Daily Mail has claimed King Charles may never speak to Andrew again because of his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The report, citing the royal insiders, claims King Charles will never speak and forgive Andrew.

The close confidant tells the outlet, “The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again.”

”It would take an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room,” the insider said.

The fact that Edward has now visited Andrew and that Anne has spoken to him too might appear to suggest that Charles “might be contemplating some kind of rapprochement - but that's completely wrong.”

“They were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal.”

The insiders went on saying while in the context of the Epstein case, King Charles feels that “he was lied to and that's not easy to forgive.”

The mole added and King Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the monarch - and in that capacity he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones.