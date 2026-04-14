Gunman opens fire at Turkey high school, leaves 16 people injured
18-year-old attacker took his own life after the attack
A teenager and former student opened fire at a high school in Turkey, leaving at least 16 people injured.
As reported by CNN, the 18-year-old assailant armed with a shotgun entered a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province and started firing randomly at people before hiding inside the building.
As a result of the gruesome attack, 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer were left wounded.
According to governor Hasan Sildak, due to the severity of their injuries, five of the wounded teachers and students were moved from Siverek to a hospital in the provincial capital.
While the motive behind the attack is still unknown, such school shootings are an anomaly in Turkey.
As per officials, the shooter later killed himself with the same rifle used in the attack.
“The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself,” Sildak told reporters, adding that a “comprehensive” investigation into the shooting would be carried out.
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