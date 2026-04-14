NHL recap: Panthers spoil Jonathan Quick's final game with late win over Rangers in Florida

NHL veteran Jonathan Quick saw his final game end in defeat as the Florida Panthers edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Monday night, according to the NHL.

Cole Reinhardt scored his second goal of the game late in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, sealing the win for Florida at Amerant Bank Arena.

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Quick, 40, announced earlier in the day that the game would be the final appearance of his 19-season career.

In a mark of respect, Panthers players lined up to shake hands with Quick after the final whistle.

Florida took an early lead through Reinhardt before Mackie Samoskevich doubled the advantage in the first period.

The Rangers responded with goals from Matthew Robertson and Gabe Perreault to level the game in the second period.

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves for Florida including a perfect third period before Reinhardt’s winner.

Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention and will conclude their seasons on Wednesday.