Sports

NHL playoffs 2026: key dates, start time, teams clinching for top spots, and all you need to know

A total of 16 teams will qualify for the postseason, with several clubs already confirming their places

By Bisma Saleem
Published April 14, 2026
NHL playoffs 2026: key dates, start time, teams clinching for top spots, and all you need to know

The NHL postseason is fast approaching, with the 2026 playoffs set to begin on Saturday, April 18.

The regular season will conclude on April 16, leaving teams just a handful of games to secure their positions before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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A total of 16 teams will qualify for the postseason, with several clubs already confirming their places.

In the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins have already clinched playoff berths.

In the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights have also secured their spots.

Several more teams could clinch places in the coming days as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

While the exact date of the Stanley Cup Final has not been confirmed, the last possible day for the championship series is June 21.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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