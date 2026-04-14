Red Wings vs Lightning: Kucherov scores in OT as Lightning edge Detroit despite Kane milestone

Nikita Kucherov scored just 27 seconds into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday night.

Kucherov finished a two-on-one move with Brayden Point to secure the win, as Tampa Bay reached the 50-win mark for the fifth time in franchise history.

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Erik Cernak, Jake Guentzel and Conor Geekie also scored for the Lightning, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

The result leaves Tampa Bay tied with Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division, with one game remaining.

Meanwhile Detroit saw a major milestone from Patrick Kane, who recorded his 1,400th NHL point.

The assist made him the 24th player in league history to reach the mark and the fourth active player to do so.

Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Marco Kasper scored for the Red Wings, who fought back from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

DeBrincat tied the game late, finishing a pass from Kanw with just over four minutes remaining to force overtime. However, Kucherov’s strike sealed the result.

Detroit will close its season on Wednesday against Florida, while Tampa Bay hosts the New York Rangers.