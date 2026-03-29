Canucks vs Flames: Calgary powers past Vancouver with big second period in 7-3 win
Calgary will now look to carry momentum into a challenging road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche
Calgary Flames produced a strong offensive display to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 in the latest Canucks vs flames clash.
Matt Coronato led the way with a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to five games, while Morgan Frost also contributed a goal and two assists.
Calgary took control in the second period, scoring four times to build a decisive lead.
Joel Farabee, Ryan Strome, Olli Maatta, Zayne Parekh and Adam Klapka also found the net as the Flames capped a six-game homestand with a 5-0-1 record.
Despite entering the game as the NHL’s lowest-scoring team, Calgary matched its season-high output of seven goals.
For Vancouver, Liam Ohgren, Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander scored, but the team’s struggles continued with a fifth consecutive loss. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the standings.
In goal, Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for Calgary to secure his third straight win.
Vancouver starter Nikita Tolopilo allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced early in the second period, while Kevin Lankinen conceded three more in relief.
Calgary will now look to carry momentum into a challenging road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.
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