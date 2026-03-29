Myles Bailey stretchered off after leg injury in Florida State game against Duke
Myles Bailey has been a key performer for Florida State this season
Myles Bailey was stretchered off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during Florida State’s 12-11 win over Duke .
The incident occurred in the eighth inning when the Florida State first baseman was attempting to advance to second base.
After being intentionally walked, Duke pitcher Caleb Anderson made an errant throw to first while checking the runner.
Bailey then ran for second, where he was injured while sliding into the base and he was initially ruled safe, but the decision was overturned following a review.
Play stopped as medical staff attended to Bailey at Dick Howser Stadium.
His right leg was placed in an air cast before he was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported by ambulance.
Bailey has been a key performer for Florida State this season. In 26 games, he has recorded 13 home runs and 33 runs batted in, both leading the team.
The extent of Bailey’s injury remains unclear as the team awaits further medical evaluation.
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