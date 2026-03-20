AI to disrupt 300m jobs over next decade, Goldman Sachs predicts

From writing code to answering customer queries, artificial intelligence is already reshaping how people work. However, new insights from research conducted by Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking company, suggest that AI jobs and automation, together with future work developments, will create an economic impact that will grow between now and future years.

According to Goldman Sachs Research, AI could expose up to 300 million jobs worldwide to automation over the next decade. The transition has begun in technology and creative fields and knowledge-based professions which now show early indications of employment loss.

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Joseph Briggs, who co-leads the global economics team in Goldman Sachs Research said that AI adoption is expected to unfold over roughly 10 years. In that period, around 6–7% of workers could be displaced.

If the transition happens gradually, the impact on unemployment may be limited. But a faster rollout could lead to sharper disruptions.

The effects are not limited to tech. Roles such as consultants, call centre staff, and graphic designers are also seeing early changes. At the same time, AI could automate tasks that account for about 25% of total work hours in the United States.

The changes in this situation show an inconsistent pattern. The workers who exit knowledge-based jobs face challenges when they try to find employment in current high-demand positions.

The job market currently offers both entry-level positions in the service industry and advanced positions that require specialised knowledge. AI systems create new business opportunities because their implementation comes with various dangers.

Goldman Sachs SUSTAIN analyst Evan Tylenda explained that the rising need for infrastructure professionals in AI development requires construction workers and engineers and electricians who will create data centres and power systems.

The United States construction industry has experienced substantial growth in data centre-related employment since 2022. Goldman Sachs projects that organisations will require three hundred thousand extra workers to handle increasing energy needs which will arise before 2030.