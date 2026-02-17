GTA 6 may revive Vice City with modern map, dynamic weather, next gen graphics

Rockstar Games is developing Vice City for GTA 6 because the game will feature a modern-day setting along with improved map design and weather effects and next-generation graphics. The anticipated location from the multiple rumours will return in Grand Theft Auto VI, which is scheduled to release on next-generation consoles.

Contrary to the 1980s-inspired world of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the rumoured GTA 6 world is expected to be set in contemporary Florida. Players will use the game to explore American cities which include high-rise buildings and upscale apartments and highways and nightlife districts.

Reports suggest GTA 6 will go beyond city limits. The map may include rural towns and swamp regions and long coastal highways. The approach of this method uses the same exploration dimension as Red Dead Redemption 2, which made exploration its main focus.

Seamless travel between urban streets and countryside roads would redefine open world freedom in the US gaming market. If the rumours are to be true, then it is most likely that GTA 6 could deliver a state-sized environment inspired by Florida.

Leaks point to improved lighting, realistic reflections and denser pedestrian activity. Smarter AI may allow non-playable characters to react naturally to weather, time and player choices. More enterable interiors and interactive spaces could also deepen immersion.