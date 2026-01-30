Spotify tests live, synced lyrics straight to Now Playing screen

Spotify is rolling out a new update that brings song lyrics directly into the main Now Playing screen, making it easier for listeners to follow along without switching views.

Spotted by users on Reddit, this new feature shows line-by-line lyrics in sync along with the music track that the user will be playing.

Spotify new live, synced lyrics feature

The feature is also compatible with Spotify's existing 'Lyrics' preview accessible via a 'swipe-up' panel. For those that would like to turn back to the classic Spotify player layout, there's a capability to disable the feature by tapping a three-dot icon within the Now Playing screen.

Alongside this, the streaming service is testing more control over how lyrics are displayed. For example, within the Android beta rendition of the app, a small number of users have the capacity to adjust the dimensions of the text in the Lyrics preview window.

The line-by-line lyrics that are provided in the lyrics section on the Now Playing screen appear to be part of the server-side rollout, suggesting that the feature might even roll out to users over time with the updated app.

On the other hand, the text resizing feature is so far only available on the Spotify Beta App on Android devices but has yet to be implemented on the stable application.

Although price changes have captured significant attention, Spotify has also released its features like Prompted Playlists and has also been spotted working on other features that users have requested for a long time, like changes to usernames and better audiobook discovery features.