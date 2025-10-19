Kristen Bell leaves fans 'triggered' with wedding anniversary celebration

Kristen Bell reveals shocking details about marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard understand each other on a level, their fans don’t, which is why the actress’ anniversary tribute to her husband caused a debate on social media.

The 45-year-old actress and the actor-comedian, 50, marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 17, and the Nobody Wants This star took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would’,” Bell wrote alongside a picture of Shepard embracing one of their daughters.

The caption, which appeared to be a joke, became a topic of discussion in the comments section, with some fans thinking it was “hilarious” while others felt “triggered” because of the insinuation of domestic abuse.

“Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month,” one fan wrote, while another slammed the post for being “insensitive.”

However, many fans left greetings for their anniversary, thinking the caption was nothing but “romantic.”

Neither Bell nor Shepard addressed the controversy in the comments.