Josh O’Connor opens up about difficulties of mastering American accent

Josh O’ Connor has been waiting for a long time to make The History of Sound with Paul Mescal.

The Crown actor looked back on the most challenging time during its filming.

Being an American movie the La Chimera star revealed that he was supposed to master the accent.

In conversation with the IndieWire, the British actor said, that he had to move his month "with great difficulty."

"I’ve lost the accent now. But the letter R is swallowed. You do some gymnastics in your mouth to say the letter R," he said.

Connor continued, "It’s drawn out, whereas the American accent is a relaxed R, and so it’s difficult for me to move my mouth in the way that it’s supposed to for an American accent. It takes me a long time to get it right."

The History of Sound stars O’Connor as David and Mescal as Lionel, who “during World War I set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen.”

The film is directed by Oliver Hermanus and was to premiere on September 12.