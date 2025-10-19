‘Wicked’ director opens up about major cameo in upcoming sequel

‘Wicked’ director opens up about a major cameo in upcoming sequel

Jon M. Chu hinted at what to expect from the highly anticipate film, Wicked: For Good.

As the sequel rounds the corner, the director shared some major changes he has made in the film.

In conversation with Deadline, the Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker revealed several key aspects of the upcoming film, in addition to teasing about the actor who will voice Cowardly Lion.

He told the outlet that around the time of reshoots in March, he texted an actor on social media asking him if they would be interested in voicing the Cowardly Lion, the adult-version of cub Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) save in the first film.

"I was like, 'It's not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you're busy. I'll come to you,'" Chu said recalling his messages. "He was like, 'Why the f--- not, let's go!' And then we went ahead and recorded the lines."

Although he kept the identity a secret, Chu did tease, saying, "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it. It'll be wild."

Wicked: For Good also starring Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, is set to premiere on November 21.