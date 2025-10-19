Stephen Graham announces another 'moving' project after 'Adolescence'

'Boiling Point' star wins Emmy Award for 'Adolescence'

Stephen Graham, after creating a great impact with his hit limited series Adolescence, has announced his new project.

Aiming to bring in a change, the Emmy Award winner launches a venture that is both powerful and moving and will surely resonate with people especially fathers.

Taking it to Instagram, Graham asked all the fathers to write letters to their sons about what it means to be a man.

Him and Orly Klein will jointly collect those letters and combine them into a book called, "Letters To Our Sons."

The duo with this new project invite the "fathers from all walks of life and from around the world to draw from their own personal experiences, and to share advice and anecdotes, regrets and joys with their sons."

While talking about this fresh moving venture, Stephen added, "After the huge impact of Adolescence, I realized there was a greater need for communication between fathers and sons.”

"There is arguably an even bigger disconnect than ever before”, he said.

With this book, the 52-year-old year old wants to “create more opportunity for fathers to reach out to their sons and carry on conversation.”

Netflix backed psychological thriller series bagged eight Emmy Awards this year.

It is pertinent to mention that lead star Owen Cooper also bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.