Nicholas Hoult addresses future of DCU's Lex Luthor in 'Man of Tomorrow'

Nicholas Hoult, who played the supervillain Lex Luthor in the 2025 Superman film, has opened about his return for the next sequel.

James Gunn’s action sci-fi starring David Corenswet turned out to be a blockbuster film this year

A few months after the success of the film, a sequel was announced at the DC Studio with Corenswet reprising the superhero role.

Whereas Hoult will also be returning as the antagonist, however, he has confirmed that he “haven’t read the script yet, but hopefully will soon.”

Nicholas also said, “I can’t say anything more than that."

While addressing the future of DCU’s Luthor in the upcoming film, the Nosferatu actor said that there is a lot to explore for the character.

In an interview with GQ, Hout said, "But just upon playing the character for the first time in that story, through my research and prep, I feel like there’s a lot more for me to explore and for us to explore."

The filming of the new Superman movie titled Man of Tomorrow is set to commence next year.

Nicholas added, "So I’m excited that we are getting the chance to go back and do that."

Gunn’s directed Superman sequel is set to release on July 9, 2027.