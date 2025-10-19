Jennifer Lawrence recalls gross prank on Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Aniston looked back on a nasty prank she pulled on her castmate Robert Pattinson.

The Hunger Games star during her appearance at the Graham Norton Show to promote the new film Die, My Love shared a nauseating experience she had with the Twilight star.

The No Hard Feelings actress shared that last year December, she and her girlfriends were hanging out at her place watching Little Women, when Pattinson called Lawrence telling her that he was just few blocks away.

Lawrence invited him over at her place because she feels that "Rob is one of the girls" as he "wants to gossip". After arriving at her place, the Harry Potter star told the Oscar winner that he was very hungry, Lawrence assured him that there is plenty of food.

However, the actress said that she was panicking because her only food had already been thrown out.

"He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash," she said. "And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can."

Lawrence said that while her friends were horrified, Pattinson remained unfazed and instead asked for more.

"He eats it and we're all just kinda watching him eat this trash," she said. "And then when he was finished, he was like, 'I'm still hungry — is there more?'" she said.

The No Hard Feelings actress then confessed to Pattinson that the food was not from her fridge instead it was from the trash can. However, Pattinson didn’t mind it at all and "just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it."

Die, My Love sees Lawrence and Pattinson as a married couple whose marriage unravels the mounting psychological distress. The film is directed by Lynne Ramsey and is set to release on November 7.