Kylie Jenner breaks silence on her future in music industry

Kylie Jenner is considering stepping further into the music world after her surprise appearance on Terror Jr’s new track Fourth Strike, which features her vocals.

In a Q&A shared on her YouTube channel, the 28-year-old beauty mogul opened up about her long-held dream of becoming a pop star.

“This is my dream, ever since I came out of the womb, I wanted to be a pop star,” Jenner said. “But I just never had the confidence.”

With her 30th birthday approaching, Jenner explained why she finally decided to give music a try. “I don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets, and this is something I’ve always wanted to try. But, you know, I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything,” she added with a laugh. “I always wanted to try and see if I can do it.”

Recalling her first studio session, Jenner admitted feeling nervous and revealed she had “three vodka sodas” beforehand.

She recorded her part over two sessions, each lasting five to six hours. On the track, Jenner raps: “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

When asked about pursuing music further, Jenner responded, “I hope so. I would love to try. I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s like, make an album.”

Fourth Strike follows Terror Jr’s 2016 single 3 Strikes, which featured Jenner in its music video promoting Kylie Cosmetics.