Angelina Jolie shows off new ink in daring black dress

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the red carpet premiere of her new film Couture in Rome, Italy, showcasing her striking back tattoos in a daring, caped backless gown.

The 50-year-old actress's outfit, part of Alberta Ferretti's Fall/Winter 2025 Collection, featured a midnight-hued midi dress with sheer black stockings and matching stiletto ankle boots.

Jolie's role in Couture resonates deeply with her personal experiences. She plays Maxine, a filmmaker and mother navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, divorce, and Paris Fashion Week.

The film's themes echo Jolie's own journey, having undergone a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 due to the BRCA1 gene, which significantly increased her risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

"I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets," Jolie shared with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"There's something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community. It was quite healing in many ways."

Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 after battling ovarian and breast cancer, a loss that profoundly impacted Jolie's life and informed her decision to undergo preventive surgery.