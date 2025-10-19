Glen Powell details performing wild stunts in ‘The Running Man’

Glen Powell talked about how the demanding stunt work in The Rushing Man pushed him to his limits.

The new film is a dystopian thriller that sees Powell as Ben Richards take part in a bloodthirsty game show where contestants are persuaded by "hunters."

The hunters are hired to kill to them but Richards has to survive to win the prize money to help his sick daughter.

During the New York Comic Con convention, the Top Gun: Maverick star in conversation with People Magazine, shared that some of the filming scenes were a "little nerve wrecking."

"There were a few explosions that hit me in the face," he says, "and a fire extinguisher that exploded before it was supposed to, that definitely took me by surprise."

However, Powell added that he enjoys "being surprised" because "that’s all the good stuff, you never want to be too surefooted on a set."

The Twister star also shared details of one scene where he gave away his "authentic reaction" on-screen due to a minor mishap.

"They let a cable loose a little before I thought it was going to be let loose," he explained the risky stunt. "If you fall even just a couple [of] feet down the side of a building when you’re not expecting it, it’s a little nerve-racking."

He wrapped up the conversation on his favourite stunts that is, jumping off an exploding bridge and a hand-to-hand combat.

The Running Man was originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

The upcoming film directed by Edgar Wright is set to release in theatres on November 14.