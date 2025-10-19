James McAvoy shares which ‘Narnia’ co-star he grew close to on set

James McAvoy shares which ‘Narnia’ co-star he grew closet to on-set

James McAvoy took a trip down the memory lane to some of his most magical moments from 2005's Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

McAvoy starred as the beloved faun, half-human, half-goat creature, Mr Tumnus.

During the X-Men Days of Future cast panel at New York Comic-Con, the Atonement star revealed that co-star Georgie Henley, now a 30-year-old, was the one he was most closest too.

Henley starred as the youngest of the four Pevensie siblings, eight-year-old Lucy, who while playing hide-and-seek with her brothers and sister comes across a wardrobe which leads her to magical land of Narnia.

There she meets Mr Tumnus, who initially pretends to be friendly but secretly plans to hand her over to the White Witch (Tilda Swinton), however his kind heart and conscience wins over fear and lets Lucy go.

"I think Andrew kind of, like, stuck us together," McAvoy recalled, adding, "Like, the director was a great guy, great director, just hoping we would get along a lot."

He continued, "And she was a really young girl at the time. I don't think she acted before, so … I just spent a lot of time with Georgie and her family, and they were really lovely."

The rest of the three Pevensie siblings starred William Moseley (Peter), Anna Popplewell (Susan) and Skandar Keynes (Edmund).

The film went on to have its sequel Prince Caspian, starring Ben Barnes and third part Voyage of the Dawn Treader starring Will Poulter. Meanwhile Liam Neeson voiced the mystical lion, Aslan, throughout the three films.

Currently, Greta Gerwig is set to helm the prequel Magician’s Nephew for Netflix which is set to premiere in late 2026.