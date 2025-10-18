Renée Zellweger displays classy hair transformation for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Renée Zellweger reunites with Meryl Streep for season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Renée Zellweger has left fans stunned with her remarkable hair transformation amid season five of Only Murders in the Building.

The official social media handle of the Oscar winning show dropped a small snippet of the promo video of this week’s episode titled, "Cuckoo Chicks", with a caption that read, “Take a seat, we’ll deal you in.”

The video featured Renee along with Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez sitting at Arconia’s newly discovered basement Casino.

Zellweger once again debuted her new bright red hair with deep curls while wearing a white silk blazer with a bow and matching gloves.

She first debuted this look back in May when she kickstarted shooting of the new season of OMITB.

The 56-year-old plays billionaire Camila White in Hulu backed series.

Fans are going crazy after watching her bright hair look again as they wrote in the comment section, “The old Renee look is back… she looks great.”

Meanwhile, some are expressing their excitement on seeing Meryl and Renee’s reunion on the screen again.

“Renee Zellweger and Meryl Streep are gold together. This was so good.”

The reunion of great women like Renee, Meryl, Diane West and others at the table has not just impressed the fans of the show, but the creator also felt star struck while making the show.

OMITB co-creator John Hoffman told Deadline, "When you get that collection of women at the table together, it feels like you are sitting in front of an acting Mount Rushmore.”