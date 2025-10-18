Why Bruce Springsteen felt sorry for Jeremy Allen White playing him in biopic

Bruce Springsteen felt sorry for Jeremy Allen White on portraying him

Bruce Springsteen admitted watching Jeremy Allen White transform into him for Deliver Me from Nowhere wasn't easy.

The Bear actor is set to star in Springsteen biopic based on the book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making Of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska (1982).

During their appearance at The Graham Norton Show, the Dancing in the Dark crooner, talked about his involvement on the set.

"I was on set a lot. I felt really guilty about that because not only did Jeremy have to play me, but he had to play me while I am sitting right there watching him," he said.

He went on to praise the Golden Globe winner's professionalism, "He was incredibly tolerant and generous of me, for which I am grateful. I had a great time."

White than chimed in admitting that initially he was "a bit nervous" explaining, "You're trying to drum up some delusion and imagination, and seeing the man you are playing in the corner was hard."

However, after a few days it became a routine and he got used to Springsteen being around on set.

Springsteen added, "He prepared in private, so I stayed away. On set, I rarely said anything, I just enjoyed myself."

In addition to White, Scott Cooper, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Jeremy Strong, and Jon Landau also starring in the film.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is slated for release on October 24.