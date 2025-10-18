Sarah Ferguson ‘breaks silence’ after losing Duchess of York title

Prince Andrew’s shock decision to not use his royal title ‘Duke of York’ has impacted the social standing of his ex-wife wife, Sarah Ferguson, who was still being referred to as the ‘Duchess of York’.

However, Fergie believes it does not make much of a difference in her life anymore despite losing favour with the royal family and King Charles.

In light of the media buzz surrounding their scandals and weeks of speculation, the mum of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie is comfortable with how things panned, according to a source.

“She will always support her former husband’s decisions and do anything for the King,” the source told Hello! Magazine. “For her this will not make a big difference.”

The update comes after Andrew released a statement on Friday evening that he is standing back from public life as the accusations against him have been “distract[ing] from the work” of the King and the royal family. He noted that with the approval of his brother, the monarch, he is going a “step further”.

“I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” the statement surmised.

It is believed that Andrew will continue to keep his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, where Fergie has also been living for years despite her divorce.

Sarah Ferguson is yet to make an official statement or comment on the matter. The former Duchess has not made a comment after her spokesperson responded to her leaked email to Jeffery Epstein, in which she referred to him as a “supreme friend”.

Her social media has also been silent for the past five weeks.