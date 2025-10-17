Prince William, Princess Kate to attend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding?

Fans of Prince William and Princess Kate are thrilled by news of their potential appearance at the highly anticipated wedding of pop megastar Taylor Swift.

The royal couple shared a special bond with the singer, as it was evident when the Prince of Wales took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to her Eras Tour concert.

Following the announcement of engagement on August 26, Taylor and Travis are reportedly planning their dream marriage, which will be attended by A-listers across the world.

According to Fox News, the Cruel Summer singer has cemented a "good friendship" with the future king, Prince William, over the period of 10 years.

An insider revealed that Taylor is busy with preparations for her big day after the release of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way, and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds," the source shared.

In June 2024, Prince William and Taylor Swift took the internet by storm as they shared a sweet selfie moment on Eras Tour backstage.

The Prince of Wales surprised royal fans by taking George and Charlotte to a magical music night, providing them with a relaxing experience during Princess Catherine's challenging cancer treatment.

At the same time, the future King marked his birthday while showcasing his dance moves on Shake It Off.

On the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William extended gratitude towards Taylor Swift for a "great evening," alongside a heartfelt photo of the royals and the pop queen.