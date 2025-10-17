Tom Cruise makes unexpected visit at ‘NCIS: Origins’ set

Tom Cruise dropped by NCIS: Origins set, surprising the cast and crew with his unexpected visit.

The Mission: Impossible star made an appearance on the set, on Wednesday, to share some piece of advice and spend some time with the talented cast.

Recalling the details of 63-year-old artist's visit, co-showrunner David J. North uploaded a carousel post from their meetup with Cruise.

He wrote in the caption, "As we kick off a new season of Origins, it was awesome to have @tomcruise stop by yesterday to hang out and show so much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse."

North continued, "@ginalucita and I took inspo from the bar in Top Gun when we dreamt up our bar, Daly's. So we were stoked he approved lol. Thanks for all the advice and the love, Tom."

The streaming network, CBS also shared a photo via the network's Instagram, where Cruise can be seen arm-in-arm with stars Austin Stowell, Tyla Abercrumbie, Caleb Foote and more as they smiled together on set.

They added the caption, "A VIP on set!"

The NCIS: Origins is a prequel to the original series, it was officially renewed by CBS for another season in February 2025.

It takes place in 1991 and tells the story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Stowell) professional and personal life as he begins his career in Naval Criminal Investigative Service.