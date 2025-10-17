Buckingham Palace delights fans with King Charles health update: 'beaming'

King Charles appears to be saying that he is fit and healthy in a new video released by Buckingham Palace.
The monarch, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since February 2024, hosted a special event for the Aṉangu Traditional Owners' delegation.
Prince William and Prince Harry's father was seen beaming as he interacted with guests, hinting that his medical checkups are going pretty well.
The statement alongside the video reads, "It was an honour to meet a delegation of Aṉangu Traditional Owners at Australia House this morning, as The King joined guests at Australia House to mark 40 years since the handback of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa."
"The event was a poignant moment of reflection, celebration and storytelling, featuring an Inma (traditional dance) and video by Aṉangu."
For the unversed, Buckingham Palace left the world in shock by announcing King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
Despite being diagnosed with a serious health condition, the monarch did not stop performing royal duties. Royal fans have lauded his determination and resilience as he is busy strengthening the monarchy.
