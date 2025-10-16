King Charles should punish Prince Andrew as royal expert urges stern action

King Charles faces 'hideous quandary' over Prince Andrew, claims royal expert

Prince Andrew has left King Charles in a 'perplexing' situation and is now contaminating the image of the monarchy, according to a royal expert.

This fresh opinion follows the emergence of excerpts from a posthumous memoir by trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, in which she makes further shameful claims against the Duke of York.

For context, Giuffre- a victim of Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 44 in April. Her memoir is set to be released next week.

There has been renewed buzz around Andrew's royal title, with reports suggesting the King wishes to further distance the York family from the monarchy.

This comes after it was released that Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) had once sent the email, describing him her as supreme friend, despite publicly denouncing him back in 2011.

In response to the latest developments, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that the King may be now feel compelled to take further action.

'I think things have reached such as state now, with the latest excerpts from Virginia Giuffre's book, that the public wants another show of punishment for Andrew.

'It seems impossible to force him out of Royal Lodge, but he could certainly be removed from the Order of the Garter.'

'It is hideous quandary for the King, but Andrew's association with Epstein is now tainting the monarchy and all the good work it does. Something has to be done.'

'Banning him from shoots etc would be another humiliation, for sure.'