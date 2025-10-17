James Norton set to play vital role in Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic

Sam Mendes' The Beatles biopic casting process is moving ahead in full swing.

Following the casting of Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, the British actor James Norton has landed on a key role.

As per the Variety, the House of Guinness actor is set to play Brian Epstein, the influential manager of the Beatles.

Epstein, was favourite among the Beatles fans often considered as the fifth member of the band. He met the Fab Four in 1961 and helped them became a global phenomenon. He remained with the band until he died in 1967 from a drug overdose at age of 32.

Norton will star alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Mendes is making four separate films, one form each member’s perspective. The films are expected to intersect to capture the band’s improbable journey from Liverpool to the centre of global culture, leading to their 1970 breakup.

Other new cast members include, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood is said to eyeing role for Harrison’s spouse Pattie Boyd.

All four parts of The Beatles film will be released in April 2028