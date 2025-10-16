Jennifer Lopez gives shocking reaction to controversial question about ex

Jennifer Lopez puts her foot down against heated question

Jennifer Lopez has had enough of talking about her exes during interviews, as she recently firmly shut down a question.

The 56-year-old actress and singer, who is currently promoting her new movie, Kiss of a Spider Woman, which she co-produced with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has vowed to keep tight-lipped over the subject of her former partners.

During the On The Floor hitmaker’s interview at Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen brought up her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

“The Bravo-verse will kill me if I do not ask this next question. It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago … that your ex, A-Rod, was DMing one of the cast members,” Cohen said, referring to her ex’s other girlfriend, Madison LeCroy.

The host further pried, “And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?”

The Atlas actress calmly shut down the question, saying, “You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.”

J.Lo and the MLB star dated back in 2017 and got engaged two years later, however they parted ways in April 2021 and Lopez moved on with Affleck in 2022.