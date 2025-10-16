Victoria Beckham breaks silence on family speculation: 'So horrible'

Victoria Beckham is speaking out about the rumours surrounding her family, particularly the speculation about a rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn.

In a recent interview, she expressed her frustration about seeing her children's names in the headlines. "Oh my gosh, it's so horrible," she said. "For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important."

She emphasised her pride in all of her kids, describing them as kind and hardworking. "I'm so proud of all the kids," she said.

"They are kind. They work hard." Her comments come after months of speculation about tension between her family and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Despite the rumours, Victoria has refrained from directly addressing the issue. However, she did acknowledge all of her children by name at a recent event, saying, "My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper. And David—oh my God, he's not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!"

Brooklyn has previously spoken about the importance of ignoring negative comments and focusing on his relationship with his wife.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he said. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."