Sandra Oh gets candid about her 'Grey’s Anatomy' experience: 'Challenging'

Sandra Oh is officially scrubbing out of any potential Grey’s Anatomy reunion—at least in the group chat sense.

More than a decade after bidding farewell to Cristina Yang in the season 10 finale, the Emmy-winning actress recently revealed why she’s not involved in any cast text threads.

"Sweetheart, when I started this thing, there was no group chat," the 54-year-old joked during the Good Fortune premiere on October 13 in New York City.

"There was barely a phone, so no." While she believes the current cast of the long-running ABC medical drama likely has their own chat, Oh made it clear: "I left a long time ago."

Oh has consistently expressed gratitude for her Grey’s Anatomy journey while remaining firm in her decision to move on. “It’s really a time in my past,” she said in a 2021 interview. “I’m fully understanding the deep relationship that people have with Cristina.”

She acknowledged that the series brought her “financial stability, fame, and privilege,” but also shared during her 2025 Dartmouth commencement speech that it was “one of the most challenging decades” of her life.

“I demanded a lot from myself and from the writers,” she said, reflecting on her intense commitment to the role.

Tensions occasionally flared behind the scenes. “If something bothered me in a script, I would fight for what I believed was right,” she admitted.

But a pivotal conversation with creator Shonda Rhimes during season six helped shift her mindset. “When I stopped trying to bend things to my will... something richer came through.”

“Nothing has taught me more than being with discomfort,” Oh added. “It can be our greatest learning opportunity.”