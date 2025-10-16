Colin Farrell reflects on long standing career in Hollywood

Colin Farrell shared his perspective on massive fame while recalling his 25 years in Hollywood.

Farrell made his big screen debut in 1990s film called The War Zone, starring alongside Ray Winstone, Tilda Swinton and Freddie Cunliffe.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s film Ballad of a Small Player, the Irish actor shared his view on stardom.

"The great gift of getting a little bit up in years is that all the stuff around it means really nothing to me,” he said.

Farrell continued, “I understand it as a byproduct of the business, and I have my own notions of fame and what it gives to and what it takes from society, but I can't believe 25 years in and I'm still getting paid to do what I do. I just love it."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey star went on to talk about how much he loves "telling stories” and “working with crew,” saying that “It's a joy, even when it's not."

Recently Farrell has gained a boost in his career with an Oscar nomination in 2023 for The Banshees of Inisherin and won Critic Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for his role in miniseries The Penguin.

As of now, he is set to star in Ballad of a Small Player, which is adapted from a 2014 novel by author Lawrence Osborne, where he plays a man struggling to deal with gambling addiction.

The movie also stars Fala Chen, Alex Jennings, Adrienne Lau, Jason Tobin and Tilda Swinton.

Ballad of a Small Player is set to release in theatres on October 15 and then it will debut on Netflix on October 29.