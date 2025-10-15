Meghan Markle brings the leather pencil skirt in spotlight after 6 years

Meghan opted for a dazzling outfit for the occasion one that did not go unnoticed by her fans

Meghan Markle captivated royal fans with her chic look at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, D.C, on 14 October.

The wife of Prince Harry, 43, had a candid conversation with Fortune magazine's editor-in-chief, Alyson Shontell, about building her lifestyle business, As Ever.

Meghan opted for a dazzling outfit for the occasion one that did not go unnoticed by her fans.

What especially intrigued royal fans was that Meghan wore her first leather skirt in six years for a public appearance-but this time, she chose vegan leather.

The mother-of-two exuded confidence in the 'Esme' pencil skirt by California fashion brand Brochu Walker.

The skirt features a side zipper, a cinched waistline, and the hem that falls just below the knee.

Previously, the daughter-in-law of King Charles wore a leather pencil skirt in 2019 during a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle.

On another occasion in 2018, Meghan also embraced the leather pencil skirt trend during a visit to the University of Chicester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park as part of an official tour of Sussex.

For her most recent appearance in Washington, the businesswoman made a stunning addition to her outfit with the pair of heels, by Dior.