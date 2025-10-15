Joseph Kosinski recalls filming dangerous stunt with Brad Pitt for ‘F1’

F1 director Joseph Kosinski has recently recalled filming the dangerous stunt with Brad Pitt in his racing movie.

The movie-maker opened up about filming experience with Brad at a special screening of F1 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA, California.

“The scariest part was definitely Las Vegas,” he told PEOPLE.

Joseph explained, “That race — it's at night, it's cold, the tires don't have a lot of grips, and Brad did not have the opportunity to practice that track at all before the shoot because it only exists those three days out of the year.”

The director revealed that The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on the streets of Sin City, including a stretch down the Las Vegas strip.

“I would say Vegas was really where I was crossing my fingers because again, it was so cold and the tires don’t have a lot of grips, and if he made one mistake, Brad would be in the wall,” shared the 51-year-old.

Joseph mentioned that it was “by far the most dangerous thing we did”.

However, Brad “came through with flying colours, even though [his character] crashes in the film. On the shoot day, he was great,” pointed out the director.

Before concluding, Joseph gushed, “Brad and Damon Idris actually had a lot of natural talent, so we had a lot to work with.”

“They were really, really good drivers, and you can see that when you see the movie,” he added.

Meanwhile, F1 all set to make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12.