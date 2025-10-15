Jason Bateman may compete with Stephen Graham, Charlie Hunnam in 2026 Golden Globes

'Black Rabbit' features Jason Bateman and Jude Law as brothers

Jason Bateman has already created buzz for a nomination in the next Golden Globe Awards.

Presently, his new Netflix show the Black Rabbit alongside Jude Law is being widely admired by fans.

Both the actors have given a nail-biting performance in the crime drama. However, what more exciting would be if both Jason and Jude bag nominations in the category of "Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie" in the 2026 Golden Globes.

Gold Derby gave their predictions regarding the next Golden Globes contenders, where they highly believe that Bateman might earn a nomination for his role as Vince in Black Rabbit.

The popular Netflix miniseries features Law as Jake Friedken, a NYC restaurateur whose life turns upside down when his brother Vince (Bateman) returns to his life bringing by troubles from the past that threaten their longstanding family business.

The sibling rivalry portrayed in the show could turn out fruitful during the award season because if that happens than both the onscreen brothers will be competing against each other in the same category.

Not just that, there are higher chances that Jason will be competing alongside the Emmy Award winner Stephen Graham, Charlie Hunnam from Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Dope Thief’s Brian Tyree Henry.

Gold Derby also mentioned the percentage indicating the chances of actors getting nominated in the next years’ Golden Globes.

According to them, Graham has 97.7% chances, Charlie with 93.1%, Brian has 92% chance and Bateman is an 85.6% contender. However, Jude has only 44% chance of nomination.