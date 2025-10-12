Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen mourn costar Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton has passed away on October 11, 2025, at age 79

Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen are mourning the loss of their longtime friend and Book Club costar Diane Keaton, who died at 79.

Keaton’s spokesperson confirmed her passing to People magazine on Saturday, October 11, while asking for privacy for her family, including her children, Dexter and Duke.

Donda, 87, was among the first to share a heartfelt tribute, writing on Instagram, “It’s hard to believe…or accept…that Diane has passed.”

The Grace & Frankie star remembered Keaton as a “spark of life and light” who never took herself too seriously.

“Constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view,” she wrote, adding, “Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!”

Fonda and Keaton starred together in the 2018 hit Book Club alongside Bergen and Steenburgen. The comedy, which grossed over $100 million, followed four women who reignite their romantic lives after reading Fifty Shades of Grey in their book club.

“This is a huge loss, both personally and for all of us,” Bergen, 79, told People magazine. “Diane was a true artist — tremendously gifted and uniquely talented in so many disciplines, yet also modest and wonderfully eccentric. I will miss her terribly.”

Steenburgen, 72, called Keaton “magic[al],” saying, “There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”

Keaton’s career spanned nearly six decades, highlighted by her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall. Her final film, Summer Camp, was released in 2024.