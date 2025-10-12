Reba McEntire slams AI hoax in support of Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire has come to the defense of her fellow country music legend, Dolly Parton, after a fake AI image of the two sparked widespread concern about Parton's health.

The image, which depicted McEntire sitting at Parton's deathbed, was widely shared on social media, prompting Parton's sister to ask for prayers.

In response, Parton took to social media to set the record straight, saying, "I wanted you to know that I'm not dying. I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me."

McEntire also responded to the hoax, saying, "You tell 'em, Dolly, that AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You are out there dying, I'm out here having a baby. Well, both of us know I'm too young and you are too old for any of that kind of nonsense."

The two country music icons have been friends for decades, and their playful banter has been a hallmark of their relationship. McEntire's response to the hoax was typical of their friendly and lighthearted dynamic.