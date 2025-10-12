Andrew Garfield reveals 'best thing' about staying at Julia Robert's place

'After the Hunt' features Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts in key roles

Andrew Garfield, who recently starred with Julia Roberts in After the Hunt, has opened about his experience of staying at latter’s home before kickstarting work on the film.

The star cast of the crime drama film recently attended the premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, where they interacted with the press and discussed about their experience of working on this project.

The Spider-Man actor and Ayo Edebiri shared a rare insight at the premiere of their film.

According to them, Roberts made all the castmates and director to stay at her home weeks ahead of the production with an aim to bond with them.

The 42-year-old revealed that the Notting Hill actress is not just a wonderful host, but an amazing cook as well.

Garfield told The Independent, “Everything that Julia makes is pretty damn good. From banana bread to a kind of simple salad, to a roast chicken, once in a while.”

Edebiri, however, jokingly said, “Julia's restaurant, opening in a month.”

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt is a dark psychological thriller that focuses around a college professor, who finds herself in personal and professional crossroads when a star student imposes serious accusations against her fellow colleague.