Bradley Cooper breaks silence on ‘Ocean Eleven’ prequel role

Bradley Cooper share thoughts on ‘Ocean Eleven’ prequel role

Bradley Cooper is finally addressing rumours about his potential role in the Ocean Eleven prequel alongside Margot Robbie after several reports emerged.

Cooper had been promoting his new film Is This Thing On?, when he was asked about his upcoming role, hinting that he may be backed by Robbie’s production company.

"Her and her husband, Tom [Ackerley], they’ve created a company that does really incredible things. That would be amazing to work with the both of them," A Star is Born actor said.

Cooper went on to praise Robbie's commitment to work, saying, "Her work ethic is incredible, besides her immense talent."

The upcoming sequel is set to reveal what happened before Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his team pulled off the ultimate casino heist in 2001.

Previously, Variety reported that Lee Issac Chung will take over Jay Roach, who was previously announced as the prequel’s director.

Carrie Solomon is working on the screenplay, which is, based on earlier reports, expected to take place in 1960s Europe.

While its title is yet to be announced, the film is set to start shooting next year.

In addition to Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and the late Bernie Mac also starred in the 2001 film.