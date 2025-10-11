New 'Jumanji' movie enters production with 'The White Lotus' actor joining the star cast

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson to reprise their role in upcoming sequel

Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Hart are all set to reunite for a new Jumaji movie.

The forthcoming sequel of the most-loved franchise has officially entered production in Los Angeles.

The yet untitled movie, which is all set to release on December 11, 2026, will bring back Jake Kasdan to the director’s chair after 2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level (2019).

It is pertinent to mention that superstar Brittany O’ Grady, who rose to fame after starring in Mike White’s The White Lotus season one, have joined the star cast of the new feature film.

Meanwhile, actor Burn Gorman, who has previously featured in projects like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will also be involved in the upcoming project along with Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The film is being produced by Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Jake Kasdan.

The project had quietly been in development for some time before receiving the official greenlight and quickly moving into full-scale production.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the screenplay was penned by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The Jumanji franchise traces its origins back to Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book, which centered on a magical board game that brings wild adventures to life.

That story later inspired Sony’s beloved 1995 film adaptation starring Robin Williams, which became a family classic.