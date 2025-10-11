Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood tipped for key roles in Beatles biopic

Anna Sawai, best known for her role in Shogun, and The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood are reportedly in talks for major roles in the upcoming Beatles film.

Sawai is expected to play Yoko Ono, artist, singer-songwriter and widow of John Lennon. They got married in 1969 and then in 1980 Lennon was shot dead by a deranged fan outside their Upper West Side apartment in Dakota.

Sawai will star opposite to Harrison Dickinson, who is set to play Lennon.

Meanwhile, Wood is in negotiations to play Pattie Boyd, the model who met George Harrison (Joseph Quinn) when she was 19 on the set of the Beatle 1964 feature A Hard Day’s Night.

They married in 1966, however, after the band broke up in 1970 their marriage began to deteriorate and they eventually took divorce in 1977.

Boyd also acknowledged Wood's casting, as she posted on her X account, "Big news, indeed! I'm looking forward (hoping) to meet Aimee Lou at some point in the future."

However, according to Variety the deals for Sawai and Wood are not signed, and it’s not certain they will be cast.

The rest of confirmed cast includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Saoirse Ronan has also been casted as McCartney’s first wife, Linda.

The Beatles biopic will the "first binge-able theatrical experience" which is set to release somewhere in 2028.